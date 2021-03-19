152 new COVID 19 cases reported in J&K

In a worrying trend, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 152 fresh COVID 19 cases which is the highest in the last two and a half months.

In the last two days, close to 300 COVID cases have been reported which is a cause of concern according to health officials.

128249 cases have been reported till date with 1979 fatalities – 732 in Jammu and 1247 in Kashmir.

“It is a cause of concern that in the past few days the number of cases is showing an upward trend. People must take utmost precautions and follow COVID protocols in order to prevent the infection. We must take our lessons from past experience,” said critical care expert, Dr. Showkat Shah while appealing people to wear masks, follow social distancing in public places and regular hand washing.

On Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir government’s bulletin on COVID19 reported that 152 more people tested positive for the infection while one more person succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

As per the bulletin, of the fresh cases including 50 travelers, 31 were from Jammu Division and 121 from Kashmir Division.

Giving district-wise details, it said Srinagar reported 69 cases, Baramulla 15, Budgam 15, Pulwama 5, Kupwara 6, Anantnag 2, Bandipora 1, Ganderbal 3, Kulgam 1, Shopian 4, Jammu 20, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 4, Doda 2, Kathua 2, Samba 0, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 3 and Reasi 0.

Moreover, 72 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 06 from Jammu Division and 66 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 128249 positive cases, 1152 are Active Positive, 125118 have recovered and 1979 have died; 732 in Jammu division and 1247 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 5690460 test results available, 5562211 samples have been tested as negative till 19th March, 2021.

Till date 1419909 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 30398 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1152 in isolation and 120358 in home surveillance. Besides, 1266022 persons have completed their surveillance period.

The bulletin added that there are 1091 COVID dedicated beds, 962 Isolation beds with 950 vacant beds and 129 ICU beds where 118 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1570 COVID dedicated beds, 1484 Isolation beds where 1426 beds are vacant and 86 ICU beds where 82 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 2661 COVID dedicated beds, 2446 Isolation beds with 2376 beds vacant and 215 ICU beds with 200 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.