154 more cases in J&K, total 5834

As many as 154 people tested positive for COVID19 in J&K on Saturday, the total reported cases in the UT reaching 5834. These include 10 pregnant women, 14 samples from a CRPF battalion and 10 healthcare workers, including four doctors.

For the second day, Srinagar district’s number of positives was highest in J&K. 28 new cases were reported in Srinagar on Saturday. The total number of cases in Srinagar reached 641. The district has the highest number of active positive cases in J&K – 396. This indicates a higher number of people testing positive recently, in the past two weeks.

Among the new cases from the summer capital, 14 were samples taken from a CRPF battalion at Nehru Park. These people, Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS said, were contacts of CRPF personnel who had tested positive recently.

In addition, six healthcare workers from Srinagar, including two doctors, have tested positive. Three of these healthcare workers work with SKIMS Soura while one is from a private diagnostic lab. Two travelers and at least two patients admitted for treatment have tested positive from Srinagar today. The number of red zones in Srinagar reached 80 with the addition of new cases.

Baramulla district had 21 new cases taking its total to 582. These include nine pregnant women. Four healthcare workers, including two doctors have tested positive from Baramulla today. Although, majority of the new cases were those who had come in contact with known cases and had been traced through contact tracing teams, a few patients admitted at hospitals for treatment also tested positive.

Budgam had 20 cases added to its tally of COVID19, which reached 311today. Of these, 176 are active positive cases, indicating that over half of the new cases have been detected in the past two weeks only.

These include contacts of known cases, nine from Chaira Magam area and tracing back to a single source. Three service providers tested positive in the district today, including a bank employee. Four samples taken randomly from Warhama, a red zone have also tested positive. The district has 33 red zones as on date.

Anantnag district has the highest number of red zones, 114. The southern district has recorded 591 cases till date, only three of them today. Of these, two are patients admitted at hospitals in Srinagar and sampled as part of their treatment.

Pulwama district had 11 new cases, three of them pregnant women. Four samples taken from district police lines in Pulwama have also tested positive. The district, which stayed as the lowest prevalence district for long now has reported 312 cases of COVID19. Of these, 239 are active positive, reported in past 14 days.

Jammu had a total of 40 cases today. 32 of these are travelers returning from outside J&K.

The total number of cases reported from Jammu division are 1346, while 4488 cases have been reported from Kashmir division.