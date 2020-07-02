154 new positive cases, total 7849

J&K recorded 154 new cases of COVID19 today taking the total of the viral illness confirmed cases to 7849. Srinagar had the highest increase for the day with 51 new confirmed patients.

Kashmir division contributed 134 positives to the COVID19 tally today of which only five had travel history. Of these 30 samples had been taken from various security establishments across districts, majorly from Srinagar.

The total number of cases in Srinagar district reached 1021 today when 51 new cases of COVID19 were reported from among the samples collected from the district. The district has had the highest increase of cases among all other districts in the past two weeks.

Currently, 619 patients of COVID19 from Srinagar are recovering at various hospitals; 375 have already recovered while 27 who had tested COVID19 positive have died.

Among the new cases of COVID19 in Srinagar were an NC leader and three of his family members, two travelers returning from Delhi, and 21 new cases from two security establishments – a BSF camp and Badami Bagh Cantonment. One sample from a CRPF camp has also been found to be positive.

Senior National Conference leader Ali Mohammad Sagar and three of his family members tested Covid-19 positive today.

His son Salman Sagar tweeted: “It is requested to all my friends and well wishers to pray for my family as 4 of our family members tested positive for Covid-19 today including my father. Do remember in prayers & May Allah keep all of us under his protection (Aameen).”

The 67-year-old National Conference General Secretary was released from detention last month after a court quashed his detention under Public Safety Act (PSA).

Baramulla

19 samples were reported positive of people belonging to Baramulla district. The new cases took the district’s total number of cases to 928. Of these, 501 are yet to recover from their infection and have been traced and sampled in the past 15 days. 409 patients from the district have recovered.

The new cases from Baramulla mostly include service providers and those who had reported to hospitals with symptoms. Admitted patients sampled before procedures were also reported to be positive while many samples from red zones and two pregnant women tested positive from the district.

Budgam

12 samples from Budgam tested positive today. These include seven randomly sampled people from Red Zones of the district. In addition many patients, including a deceased, were reported as positive from the district.

Anantnag

Anantnag had 17 new cases, including contacts from Srigufwara and Dirhama. Service providers and pregnant women are also included in the list of new cases. 692 cases in all have been recorded from Anantnag till now.

Pulwama

Pulwama had 10 cases, five of these from a security camp.

Other Kashmir districts

Cases reported in other districts today are: Kulgam 15, Ganderbal 7, Bandipora 2 and Shopian 1. Jammu division

In Jammu division, out of 20 cases reported, 18 had recent travel history. J&K Government has said a total of 4974 people have recovered of their viral illness, including 118 today.