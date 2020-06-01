155 new cases in J&K, total 2601

J&K recorded 155 new cases of COVID19 in the past 24 hours. Of these, 99 were from Jammu division. Travellers constitute a major proportion of the new positives.

With today’s 56 positive cases, the cumulative total of COVID19 reported positives from Kashmir division neared 2000 (1999). Among today’s, 20 were people who returned from outside J&K. The remaining were contacts of known cases and pregnant women.

In Jammu division, out of the 99 positive cases, 76 had recent travel history. The others had contact history. Jammu’s total reported cases crossed 600 and reached 602.

While 902 testes were carried out at CD Hospital lab, Dr S Saleem Khan, nodal officer COVID19 at GMC Srinagar said, of which 33 tested positive. At SKIMS virology lab, 447 samples were tested yielding 21 positives.

A doctor working at Government Dental College Srinagar tested positive for COVID19 today. The doctor is a resident of Srinagar and is the second doctor from the hospital to test positive for the viral infection.

Nine pregnant women have tested positive for the viral infection in Kashmir division today. Of these, three are from Baramulla, three from Kulgam, two from Ganderbal and one from Anantnag. Pregnant women are being sampled on priority across Kashmir, Divisional Commissioner Pandurang K Pole said. He said expecting mothers nearing date of delivery were being sampled from red zones as well as outside red zones. “This helps in better management of their deliveries,” he said.

Two infants, aged three months and nine months, and two female family members tested positive today. These Srinagar families have returned to Kashmir from Saudi Arabia and had been sampled at Srinagar Airport. In addition, two other travellers returning from Saudi Arabia also tested positive. Srinagar had 10 positive cases today, seven of them travellers.

In Anantnag district, 12 people, none with travel history, tested positive.

In Shopian, five people with no travel history tested positive today. Of these two people died. No contact history of the deceased was available yet, Dr Qazi Haroon, nodal officer COVID19 told the Greater Kashmir. He said the contact tracing teams were ascertaining the source of infection of the deceased.

Ten travellers from Kupwara also tested positive. Most were returning from Mumbai, Rajasthan and Delhi and NCR have also tested positive.

In Jammu division, 53 cases were reported from Ramban district, 44 of them travellers. 16 travellers from Doda, five from Kathua, two from Udhampur, Poonch and Rajouri each and one from Samba tested positive. In addition, 19 with contact history with known cases were also reported to be positive.

Information bulletin issued by J&K government said of the 2601 total cases, 946 people had recovered from coronavirus infection, including 19 today. 31 deaths have also taken place in the UT till date.