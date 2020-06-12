156 new cases of COVID19 in J&K; total 4730

A total of 156 samples tested positive today in J&K today taking the total number of cases to 4730. Four doctors and four pregnant women are among the new cases from Kashmir.

In Kashmir division, 68 samples tested positive today while 88 samples from Jammu division were reported as positive. One death attributed to COVID19 took place in Jammu today while no COVID19 death was recorded in Kashmir division.

A record number of patients, having tested negative after their isolation period, were declared COVID19 free today. As per information bulletin issued by J&K Government, 266 patients recovered today and proceeded for two-week home quarantine after spending at least two weeks in hospital quarantine. While 55 of the recovered patients are from Jammu division, 211 are from Kashmir division.

Among the new cases in Kashmir division are four doctors. As per information provided by the health department, two of these doctors belong to Baramulla district, one to Srinagar district and one to Shopian district. Four pregnant women are also among the new cases from Kashmir division.

The bulk of cases on Friday were from Shopian district. These, the health department said, were mostly contacts of known positive cases. 38 samples from the Shopian district tested positive today. These samples had been tested at SKIMS Soura as well as SKIMS Medical College Hospital. The samples, as per details provided by SKIMS Soura were from a number of villages. One sample from District Police Lines Shopian also tested positive.

Seven samples from Baramulla district were reported as positive today. While one of these was a traveler, two were healthcare workers.

Srinagar district had five new cases, two of them returning from outside the UT. These people had been sampled at Srinagar Airport and were the only two air travellers that tested positive today.

District Kupwara also had five positives added to its 376 patients, taking the total number to 381. Only 105 patients in the district are active positive.

Four patients admitted at SKIMS Soura have also tested positive today.

SKIMS Soura carried out 2625 tests between Thursday and Friday while SKIMS Medical College Hospital Lab carried out 536 tests. 511 samples were tested at CD Hospital during this time.

In Jammu division, Kathua had 26 new cases of COVID19, all of them sampled on their return to UT from outside. Ramban district had 21 new cases of COVID19, 19 of them returnees. Samba had 14 new cases, 13 of them returnees.

77 out of the 88 cases from Jammu today were returnees from outside. In Kashmir division, only three of the 68 cases were returnees.

The J&K Government today said that over 2.5 lakh COVID19 tests had been carried out in the UT of which 4730 have tested positive.