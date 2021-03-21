158 fresh COVID cases, 1 fatality in J&K

J&K reported 158 positive cases and one covid19 death in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of covid19 cases recorded in one week reached to 907 which has raised concern among the government as well as the general masses.

On March 14, the total tally of COVID cases in J&K was 127640 which has now increased to 128547 as on March 21 implying an increase of 907 cases in the last seven days, which means an average 120 cases per day.

For the last three days the number of cases reported across India too has witnessed a sudden spike compared to the last few months.

As per the J&K government’s figures on COVID19 cases, 158 more infections were reported while one more person succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The official figures say that 27 of the cases were from Jammu division and 131 from Kashmir, taking the total case tally to 128547. Among the fresh cases include 34 travelers and one minor.

District wise break-up: Srinagar has recorded 88, Baramulla 19, Budgam 14, Pulwama 4, Kupwara 0, Anantnag 3, Bandipora 1, Ganderbal 1, Kulgam 1, Shopian 0, Jammu 22, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 0, Doda 2, Kathua 0, Samba 3, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

Moreover, 58 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged from various hospitals. They include 11 from Jammu division and 47 from Kashmir Division. Also 1 COVID-19 death has been reported from Kashmir division.

The Srinagar district has again started witnessing the highest number of cases; out of total 158 cases reported across J&K, over 50 percent were reported in Srinagar district. The summer capital reported 88 COVID positive cases on Sunday.

The district has the highest number of active COVID positive cases too at 658 out of total active cases 1290 in J&K.

With the resurgence of cases, the government has issued instructions of strict compliance of COVID protocols. On Saturday, the Srinagar district administration has announced that anybody found without a mask will be fined as well as forced to undergo rapid antigen test on spot.

Similarly, medicos too have warned people against complacency stating that the COVID has not gone away amid the vaccination drive.

According to the bulletin, among the total 128547 positive cases in J&K, 12860 have been reported as travelers while 115687 as others.

The bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.