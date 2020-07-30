16 COVID19 deaths; total 367

In a major spike in COVID19 mortality, 16 people lost life to the viral respiratory infection in J&K in the past 24 hours, till Thursday evening. The toll of the viral illness here reached 367.

The deceased include a 30 year old woman from Bijbehara Anantnag who was known to have a kidney disease and was admitted at SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina. She was being treated for COVID19 pneumonia.

Eight Srinagar residents lost life to the viral infection in the past 24 hours. The death toll in Srinagar reached 113, one third of all the deaths in Kashmir division. A CRPF personnel, aged 55 and posted in Srinagar died at SKIMS today. A doctor said the patient was suffering from pneumonia. He is the sixth security personnel to die of the viral infection in Kashmir.

Two residents of Batamaloo Srinagar died between Wednesday night and Thursday evening. One died at SKIMS, while one expired at Chest Diseases Hospital here. They were both males and aged 50 and 72, a health official said.

A 58 year old male from Lal Chowk area of the city died at SMHS Hospital on Wednesday evening, an official said. The patient had pneumonia and was COVID19 positive. A 65 year old male from Humhama Srinagar, a 70 year old from Fatehkadal, a 65 year old from Zakura Naseem Bagh, a 75 year old from Shivpora, a 60 year old from Lal Bazar and a 72 year old from Iqbalabad Bemina were also among the deceased whose cause of death was attributed as COVID19.

All of these patients were COVID19 positive and admitted with severe symptoms, health officials said.

Three Shopian residents lost life to COVID19 today. While one of the patients, an elderly man from Maldeera area of the district died at district hospital Shopian, two others died in Srinagar hospitals. They hailed from Keegam and Twangam areas, a health official said.

A Kunzer Baramulla resident, 65, died at SMHS Hospital late Wednesday night, a health official said.

A 75 year old woman from Wazir Bagh area of Srinagar city had died at SMHS Hospital on Thursday evening at SMHS Hospital, a health official said.