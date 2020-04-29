COVID19 | 16 new cases take J&K total to 581

Kashmir saw 16 new cases of COVID19 on Wednesday taking the total number of viral illness cases in J&K to 581. The day saw a record number of samples being tested.

With testing capacity of the two labs upgraded with pooled resources, including manpower, a record number of samples were run for testing today in Kashmir. While SKIMS reported to have tested a total of 724 samples in past 24 hours, CD Hospital reported to have carried out testing of 410 samples. An additional 190 samples were being processed when this report was filed.

Although the total number of samples tested reached 1134 today, the number of positives was 16 only, unlike 25 April when 1071 tests yielded 42 positive cases.

Anantnag had nine more positive cases today, taking the total number of COVID19 patients in the district to 71 in two weeks. The fresh cases include six females, two aged 16 years, a 13 year old, 40, 43 and 45 year olds and 24, 65 and 26 year olds.

Budgam district had four cases of COVID19 today. These people, all residents of Ratsun village, include two males and two females aged 26, 46, 35 and 40 years respectively.

A 46 year old female from Kanlibagh Baramulla, a 65 year old woman from Hawoora Kulgam and a 40 year old male from Bemina Srinagar were the other cases of COVOD19 confirmed today.

One of the four positive cases from Shopian that SKIMS had declared on 28 April was not included in Government’s bulletin on COVID19. Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS said the sample was of a COVID19 patient and had been sent for retesting. “We had not been informed that the sample is a retest. The patient had been confirmed 10 days back at CD Hospital,” he said. He said, therefore, only three new patients were confirmed from Shopian on Tuesday.

With these changes, the total number of cases reported on Tuesday from Kashmir stands at 19.

Information bulletin issued by J&K Government said J&K had only 381 cases of COVID19 and all of these were in hospital isolations. On the other hand, 192 cases had recovered. While the new cases of COVID19 were 16 today, the same number of patients were reported recovered.

Eight people have lost life to the viral illness till date. A total of 18450 samples had been tested and reported, taking J&K among the top states and UTs in terms of tests per million.

In addition, 244 people were under hospital quarantine, their samples being taken for testing.