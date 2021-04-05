162 cases recorded in Jammu Division

Jammu region has recorded a spike of Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours compelling the alarmed authorities to adopt precautionary measures and increase testing of people.

As per the official figures, a total of 97 cases have surfaced in Jammu district including 84 locals and 13 travelers, while Jammu region has recorded 162 positive cases consisting of 105 locals and 57 travelers.

There is an increase of 40 cases from yesterday in the region. In yesterday’s official figures, Jammu region had 122 positive cases.

“5 employees of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) at Gulab Bhawan, and 6 employees of J&K Bank at the same place, and one contact of the already infected persons were tested positive for Covid19 in today’s sampling,” said an official of the health department.

Similarly, the official said, one judicial official has also been tested positive last night.

“In Trikuta Nagar, we have detected over 120 cases in the last 15 days, 100 in Nanak Nagar, over 80 in Preet Nagar, over 70 at Talab Tillo and 70 positive cases detected at Bakshi Nagar,” the official said quoting details of random sampling. The official said that most of the cases are asymptomatic.

An official said that Udhampur district has recorded 14 positive cases which includes 8 BSF personnel and one traveler who had come from outside by train.

Besides, the official said: “One person was tested positive in random sampling and 3 others were the contacts of already positive cases in Udhampur.”

Director, Health Services Jammu, Dr Renu Sharma said that they were well prepared to deal with the situation.

EXAMS POSTPONED BY JU:

“All the papers which were scheduled to be conducted up to April 10, 2021, have been postponed due to some unavoidable circumstances. The fresh dates shall be communicated later,” the Examination Wing, University of Jammu’s notification read.