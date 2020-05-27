162 new cases in biggest single-day spike

J&K recorded 162 new cases of COVID19 on Wednesday, the highest rise for any day. In the past one week, 531 patients of the viral infection have been confirmed, indicative of the steep surge in cases.

The rise in cases, as per the data made available by two labs in Srinagar testing COVID19 samples, is due to travellers returning to J&K. While 89 samples were reported positive (out of 757 tested) from CD Hospital virology lab, 35 of these were people who have returned from outside J&K recently, many of them students. At SKIMS VRDL Lab, all the 29 samples reported positive (out of 1440 tested) were of people

who were under quarantine after their return to J&K.

J&K has been witnessing a spike in COVID19 cases in the past few weeks since people who were stranded outside started to return. In past one week, the number of cases in J&K has risen by over 500. On 20 May, the number of cases stood at 1390, jumping to 1921 today. The doubling time of cases in J&K has dropped to 13 days from 17 days recorded at the beginning of May.

Health and medical education department said the pace of testing has also multiplied manifold since then to comply with 100 percent mandatory testing of all incoming passengers.

Dr Qazi Haroon, OSD health and medical education department said that sampling of travelers was being carried out on war footing. “We want to expedite testing and for that the prerequisite is sampling that our teams are doing across Kashmir,” he said. He said till date 69944 samples had been taken in Kashmir division. Of these, in the past three days 1149 samples were taken at Srinagar airport.

The number of healthcare workers testing positive for COVID19 has also been on rise lately. Today three healthcare workers were among the new positives and include two interns working with GMC Srinagar and an ambulance driver of Chest Diseases Hospital, Dr S Saleem Khan, nodal officer COVID19 at the medical college, said while commenting on the list of positive cases reported from CD Hospital virology lab.

Nine pregnant women were also reported to be positive today. These include three women from Kulgam, three from Srinagar, two from Shopian and one from Bandipora.

Seven children aged below 14 years tested positive today. These include an 18 month old child from Kulgam district.

While 124 of the new cases were from Kashmir division, 38 were reported from Jammu division.

Among the districts of J&K, Kulgam had the largest share – 27 cases, followed by Kupwara with 26 cases. Srinagar district had the highest rise for any day with 26 new cases. Pulwama district had 21 new cases, Shopian 12, Baramulla 10, Bandipora and Budgam two each. No case was reported from Ganderbal district today.

In Jammu division, Poonch and Udhampur has 11 cases each, followed by Jammu with four cases. Samba, Reasi and Kathua had 3 cases each, Rajouri two and Ramban one. No new case was reported from Kishtwar and Doda districts today.

J&K government said 21 people recovered of COVID19 infection today.