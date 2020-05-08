168 Kashmiri students arrive from Bangladesh

A batch of 168 medical students who were stranded in Bangladesh arrived in Srinagar Friday afternoon.

The students were ferried in Air India flight 1242 which took off from Dhaka early morning today and landed at Srinagar airport in the afternoon.

“They students were handed over to civil administration for further procedures,” Director Srinagar Airport, Santosh Dhoke said.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Tariq Hussain Ganai said the students were sent for institutional quarantine. “We took their samples for testing after they arrived at the airport,” he said.

Earlier, the Principal Secretary and government spokesperson Rohit Kansal announced the return of the students from Bangladesh.

“First flight . . . from Bangladesh to land in Srinagar later today. More flights next week,” Kansal said.

Greater Kashmir earlier carried a series of stories regarding evacuation of around 600 J&K students who were stranded in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Earlier, the students had made an attempt to return to the Valley but were sent back to Bangladesh from the international passenger terminal Benapole Landport, Jashore due to suspension of all international and domestic flights in India.

The students arrived days after Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed conditional inter-state movement and also issued guidelines of stranded people in foreign.

The J&K government had earlier issued an online Google format for students stranded abroad including Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Rohit Kansal said that the return of stranded people was picking up pace as nearly 2800 arrived yesterday via Lakhanpur as well.

“Over 3000 students, labourers, others from Pb, HP, Chd, HY, UK expected today. Total number of returnees now over 33000. Thank you all for your patience and cooperation,” he said in a tweet.

He said that trains will be organized for people stranded at far off places. “Arrangements being finalised with sending states and railway authorities. All those (who) have registered will be facilitated,” Kansal said.

The nodal officer for movement of stranded persons of J&K in a statement said that J&K government was fully aware of the number of stranded persons and was organizing special trains for their return, especially from far off places.

“Around 30000 persons have entered the UT, with proper regulation from Lakhanpur. The stranded persons from Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand and Haryana have been permitted to return from May 7th and this process will continue for a week,” he added.

The nodal officer said that the J&K government has decided to bear the cost of railway tickets and the returnees need not to pay for it.

The nodal officer said that for movement of stranded persons, the norms of social distancing and those relating to undertaking testing are being ensured so as to ensure that timely action is taken to prevent any spread of Covid-19 in the UT of J&K.

He said after the announcement made by the Ministry of Home Affairs on April 29, 2020 of allowing movement of stranded persons with certain conditions, the Government has issued a SOP on April 30, 2020.

“Further, government of J&K has collected details of stranded persons who wish to return to J&K by providing web links for registration. Arrangements are being made for their arrival in an orderly manner while adhering to the norms of social distancing and undertaking testing so as to ensure that timely action is taken to prevent any spread of Covid-19 in the UT of J&K”.

He said: “The UT of J&K has taken umpteen measures for controlling the spread of Covid-19, with frontline workers working untiringly. In this backdrop, it is necessary that the return is managed such that these efforts do not get adversely affected.”