1698 new cases, 10 deaths in J&K

J&K reported its highest single day spike of 1698 Covid19 cases on Saturday, making it the 10th day in a row when over 1000 cases were recorded.

The overall recovery rate in J&K has fallen down to 67 percent, which according to health officials ‘is not an encouraging sign.’ The number of active cases is 16261. In the last 12 days, J&K has recorded 14712 COVID19 cases.

On Saturday, Kashmir division reported 860 and Jammu division 838 cases. The total number of travelers detected positive for novel coronavirus was 135.

The official figures accessed by the Greater Kashmir reveal that 26026 tests were conducted in J&K. Of which over 22,000 were Rapid antigen tests and remaining RT-PCR.

“There is a rapid improvement in the testing rate; it is the highest number of tests conducted by the health department in a day. In the coming days the number of tests will further increase, we are targeting 20,000 tests each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions,” said a senior health department official.

The total number of tests conducted by the health department so far is 12,03,799 of which 11, 51,389 tested negative and the remaining 52,410 were reported positive for novel coronavirus.

Srinagar district has the highest number of COVID19 positive cases of 11498 of which 9329 have recovered and 1921 are active.

In Jammu district which is the second most badly hit district of J&K, the total number of positive cases detected are 7947, of which the active are 5258 and recovered 2604.

As per the official figures, the number of cases reported in last 24 hours district wise is as: Srinagar 255, Budgam 123, Baramulla 82, Pulwama 50, Anantnag 45, Kupwara 108, Bandipora 82, Kulgam 10, Ganderbal 45, Shopian 60, Jammu 250, Udhampur 103, Rajouri 83, Kathua 42, Samba 58, Poonch 93, Ramban 31, Doda 67, Reasi 33 and Kishtwar 78.

10 COVID deaths:

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 10 deaths due to COVID19, six were reported from Jammu division and four in Kashmir division. In Kashmir one death each was reported from Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam and Bandipora.

In Srinagar district, a death was reported from Soura area. A 81-year old female died due to COVID19 after remaining admitted in hospital for four days, she passed away at SKIMS.

An 85-year old male from Pattan Baramulla also died due to COVID19 at SKIMS. From Bandipora, a 81- year old female of Kehnoosa area died at SKIMS Bemina and a 40-year old female from Zoorigund Budgam died due to COVID after remaining admitted at SKIMS for seven days. In Jammu division, four were reported from Jammu district and one each from Samba and Rajouri districts.