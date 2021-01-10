17 doctors found absent from duty at MCCH Anantnag

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, K K Sidha, during a ‘surprise visit’ found 17 doctors of the Maternity and Childcare Hospital (MCCH) absent from their duties on Sunday. Sidha was accompanied by President, Municipal Council Anantnag, Hilal Ahmad Shah.

A day before, directions were passed asking all public offices to remain open in view of post snowfall situation.

Taking to Greater Kashmir, the DC said that out of 25 doctors including medical officers, consultants and associate professors, only “eight were found present”.

He said that some of the “absent doctors were even found practicing at their private clinics”.

The DC said that a show cause notice will be issued to all the absent doctors. “I will write to the Principal Secretary, Health, and the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, and seek strict disciplinary action against these doctors,” he said.

He said that he would recommend suspension of these doctors who according to him were found practicing at private clinics at the time when they were required to be on duty.

The DC said that Alqadir Polyclinic at General Bus Stand in Anantnag town was found to be violating Covid-19 SOPs and it has been sealed.

Meanwhile, the district administration and municipal council Anantnag issued notice against owners of the 20 shopping complexes which they said are “unauthorised”.

“All those shopping complexes which will fail to produce requisite permission would be sealed,” Hilal Shah said. He said they also removed roadside encroachments during the drive.

In another order DC Anantnag has suspended a Works Supervisor of PWD, R&B for alleged dereliction of duties during snow clearance. He has ordered inquiry into the matter.