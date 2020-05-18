17 patients recover in Ladakh

The Ladakh union territory saw 17 COVID19 recoveries today, leaving only two active case in the region. As per the media bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services UT Ladakh, the recovered patients were discharged from hospital.

“The Health Department Leh received 220 sample reports on Sunday and all the reports are negative. Out of these, 138 sample reports are of Leh district and 82 sample reports are of Kargil. And today, a total of 147 samples were sent to NCDC New Delhi for testing out of which 139 samples are of Leh and 8 samples are of Kargil district,” the bulletin said.

Presently, Kargil district has no active case of COVID19.

The media bulletin further says that yesterday 285 evacuees crossed Khaltsi check post and reached Leh in 21buses and light motor vehicles. The passengers were screened and vehicles were sanitised.