Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Zehru Nissa
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 4, 2020, 12:42 AM

170 new cases, total 8019

Zehru Nissa
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 4, 2020, 12:42 AM
Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK
File Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

J&K recorded 170 new cases of COVID19 on Friday, the total reaching 8019 of which 6327 are from Kashmir division.

Till date, out of 6327 cases confirmed from Kashmir division, 65 percent (4129) have been found through contact tracing, official figures reveal. 16 percent of the cases have been travelers returning from outside.

Trending News
File Photo used as Representational Pic

Handwara man dies of covid-19; J&K toll mounts to 125

File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Covid-19 claims two more lives; J&K toll now 124

Representational Pic

Mutilated body fished out from Jhelum in Sumbal

Representational Pic

One dead, another injured in road mishap in Kupwara

Five districts – Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian – account for more than half of the cases in J&K. The districts together had a cumulative total of 4377 cases on Friday, accounting for 55 percent of total cases confirmed.

Of the cases confirmed on Friday, 128 were from Kashmir while 42 were from Jammu division. Health Department said the new cases in Kashmir included 21 people returning from outside. In addition, 23 service providers also tested positive. These are those who are sampled routinely from market places including barbers, shopkeepers, bakers, pharmacists, etc. The new positives from Kashmir were majorly contacts of known cases – 66. Self reported cases, and those sampled randomly added up to 18 cases.

Srinagar had the highest number of reported cases on Friday. 41 new positives took the total number of active cases in the district to 627. Four healthcare workers, including a doctor each from SMHS and SKIMS are among the newly confirmed cases. Six people who had self reported for testing owing to their symptoms tested positive. Four of these were from a Harwan family. A cop and a CRPF personnel also tested positive.

Latest News
File Photo used as Representational Pic

Handwara man dies of covid-19; J&K toll mounts to 125

File Pic

In highest single-day spike, nearly 23k test positive for COVID; death toll rises to 18,655 in India

File Pic

Security forces launch searches in several Rajouri villages

File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Covid-19 claims two more lives; J&K toll now 124

Kupwara had 24 new cases today. Till date 577 cases have been confirmed from the district. Of these, 153 are active positive. Of the new cases 10 samples were from Border Roads Organisation stationed in Trehgam, where a number of positive cases have already been confirmed in past, a health official said.

In Anantnag, where 21 new cases came to fore, a majority was of contacts of known cases.

In Baramulla too 21 cases were confirmed. 18 out of these were service providers, sampled from various market places of the district.

Ganderbal had 8 cases, four among these randomly sampled from red zones.

Other districts’ tally on Friday was – Kulgam 5, Shopian 1, Pulwama none, Bandipora 2.

In Jammu division, out of the 42 new cases, 32 were returning from outside.

J&K Government has said 5075 cases have recovered till date, including 101 on Friday.

Related News