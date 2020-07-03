170 new cases, total 8019

J&K recorded 170 new cases of COVID19 on Friday, the total reaching 8019 of which 6327 are from Kashmir division.

Till date, out of 6327 cases confirmed from Kashmir division, 65 percent (4129) have been found through contact tracing, official figures reveal. 16 percent of the cases have been travelers returning from outside.

Five districts – Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian – account for more than half of the cases in J&K. The districts together had a cumulative total of 4377 cases on Friday, accounting for 55 percent of total cases confirmed.

Of the cases confirmed on Friday, 128 were from Kashmir while 42 were from Jammu division. Health Department said the new cases in Kashmir included 21 people returning from outside. In addition, 23 service providers also tested positive. These are those who are sampled routinely from market places including barbers, shopkeepers, bakers, pharmacists, etc. The new positives from Kashmir were majorly contacts of known cases – 66. Self reported cases, and those sampled randomly added up to 18 cases.

Srinagar had the highest number of reported cases on Friday. 41 new positives took the total number of active cases in the district to 627. Four healthcare workers, including a doctor each from SMHS and SKIMS are among the newly confirmed cases. Six people who had self reported for testing owing to their symptoms tested positive. Four of these were from a Harwan family. A cop and a CRPF personnel also tested positive.

Kupwara had 24 new cases today. Till date 577 cases have been confirmed from the district. Of these, 153 are active positive. Of the new cases 10 samples were from Border Roads Organisation stationed in Trehgam, where a number of positive cases have already been confirmed in past, a health official said.

In Anantnag, where 21 new cases came to fore, a majority was of contacts of known cases.

In Baramulla too 21 cases were confirmed. 18 out of these were service providers, sampled from various market places of the district.

Ganderbal had 8 cases, four among these randomly sampled from red zones.

Other districts’ tally on Friday was – Kulgam 5, Shopian 1, Pulwama none, Bandipora 2.

In Jammu division, out of the 42 new cases, 32 were returning from outside.

J&K Government has said 5075 cases have recovered till date, including 101 on Friday.