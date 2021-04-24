1705 hospital beds designated for Covid patients

The Health Department has designated 1705 hospital beds for the COVID patients amid the spike in infection cases in J&K.

As per a notification issued by the Deputy Director Planning, Health & Medical Education Department the dedicated hospitals in J&K will have an aggregate 1705 seats with Jammu having 511 and Kashmir 1194 respectively.

Break-up

In Jammu, the Gandhi Nagar Hospital will have 90 beds; CD Hospital Jammu 110; MCH Complex Gandhi Nagar Hospital Jammu 98 beds; CHC Ramgarh 25 beds; Old Hospital Kishtwar 70 beds; SDH Nagri Parole 30 beds; CHC Chenani 80 beds; AH Ghagwal Samba 08 beds. In Kashmir, the CD Hospital Srinagar will have 104 beds; JLNM Hospital 150 beds; Kashmir Nursing Home 50 beds; SDH Sopore 50 beds; Trauma Hospital Bijbehara 110 beds; NTPHC Akhura Mattan 50 beds; MCH Kulgam 60 beds; NTPHC New Building Pethkot Budgam 40 beds; NTPHC New Building Parisabad Budgam 30 beds; PHC Channapora Budgam 34 beds; NTHPC Bandipora (Maternity Center Sanavni) 100 beds; CHC Dawar 30 beds; Tibiya College Shivath Bandipora 56 beds; CHC Hajin 80 beds; and Army Hospital JAKLI, Rangreth, Srinagar 250 beds.