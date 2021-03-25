172 new cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir today recorded 172 COVID cases in the last 24-hours.

However there was no fatality reported due to viral illness during the last two days.

As per the official media report, Jammu and Kashmir has reported 172 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 41 from Jammu division and 131 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 129203.

In the last nine days, J&K has reported over 100 cases of COVID. So far 1983 persons have died since March 2020 when the COVID outbreak was reported in the union territory. Kashmir has counted the majority of deaths due to infections. 1251 persons have died due to COVID in Kashmir and 732 in Jammu division.

With the resurgence of COVID cases in Jammu and Kashmir, the number of active positive cases is also witnessing increase. Currently 1593 are active positive and are undergoing treatments at various health care institutions.

Srinagar continue to report highest number of COVID cases, on Thursday Srinagar reported 65 cases including 25 travelers, Baramulla 30, Budgam 16, Pulwama 5, Kupwara 2, Anantnag 8, Bandipora 3, Ganderbal 0, Kulgam 0, Shopian 2, Jammu 34(5 travelers), Udhampur 0, Rajouri 0, Doda 2, Kathua 3, Samba 2, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0, and Reasi 0.

The number of active cases too have witnessed an increase, as in January the number of active cases was below 700, which has almost doubled now.

The official figures further said that out of 5858408 test results available, 5729205 samples have been tested as negative till 25th March, 2021.

Till date 1460865 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 29624 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1593 in isolation and 125879 in home surveillance. Besides, 1301786 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Among the total 129203 positive cases in J&K, 13006 have been reported as travelers while 116197 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1091 COVID dedicated beds, 962 Isolation beds with 939 vacant beds and 129 ICU beds where 113 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1570 COVID dedicated beds, 1484 Isolation beds where 1385 beds are vacant and 86 ICU beds where 78are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 2661 COVID dedicated beds, 2446 Isolation beds with 2324 beds vacant and 215 ICU beds with 191vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.