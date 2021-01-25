Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
175 officials get JK Police Medals

Representational Pic
On the eve of Republic Day, Government of Jammu and Kashmir today announced J&K Police Medal for Gallantry and J&K Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Government has awarded J&K Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 6 police personnel – Rashmi Ranjan Swain, ADGP, CID, Satish Khandare, ADGP, UT of Ladakh, Harmeet Singh Mehta, SSP, Kishtwar, Rajni Sharma, Addl. SP, Ramban, Ghulam Shah Rubbani, SI and Mushtaq Ahmad, SI. Further, recognizing the exemplary acts of bravery and courage beyond the call of normal duty in preventing crime and in nabbing dreaded criminals, Government has awarded J&K Police Medal for Gallantry to 169 Police officers/officials.

