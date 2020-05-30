177 new cases in J&K; total 2341

J&K witnessed the biggest jump in coronavirus cases with a steep spike of 177 cases reported on Saturday. Out of these, 77 were travelers while the rest are mostly contacts of reported positive cases.

Out of the total cases reported today, 125 cases have been reported from Kashmir division while the remaining 52 are from Jammu division taking the cumulative total of reported cases in J&K to 2341.

District Baramulla recorded the highest number of cases today with 40 positives including three children aged 6, 8 and 14 years. Although four of these were travelers, 36 had no reported travel history. CMO Baramulla Dr Deeba Khan said, “Five pregnant women tested positive while the other positives are contacts from Sheeri, Khwaja Bagh and Dangiwacha areas.”

District Anantnag had 19 positive cases today and none among them has a reported travel history. Five of these are pregnant women taking the district’s total reported cases to 314, the highest among all districts in J&K. Incidentally only 22 of the total are travelers raising concerns over community prevalence in the district.

CMO Anatnag Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Shah while talking to the Greater Kashmir said 10 cases reported today are from Frislan area in Mattan and are primary contacts. He said the cases of pregnant women testing positive were being “reverse traced” and it was being noted that many who had visited some particular places had become infected. We sealed one nursing home and two clinics today in Anantnag after it was found that many women who had visited these tested positive,” Dr Shah said.

District Srinagar reported 26 positive cases today. “13 among them are travelers while eight are contacts of known cases. One is a pregnant woman, two are patients admitted at hospitals. The remaining had been tested at hospitals,” Dr Qazi Haroon, OSD to Directorate of Health Services said.

District Shopian reported 16 positives today with none among them having a reported travel history. CMO Shopian Dr Ramesh Kumar said, “15 of these cases are from Vehil village. Most of them are reportedly contacts of truck drivers who are being traced.”

District Budgam had 10 cases out of which 8 have reported travel history. 52 samples from Jammu Division tested positive today taking the total number of cases reported from the division to 488. In Kashmir, the total reported cases have reached 1853 till this report was filed.

The viral infection has claimed 28 lives in J&K till date.