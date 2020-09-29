18 fatalities, 1081 test positive in J&K

J&K recorded 18 COVID19 deaths and 1081 positive cases today taking the cumulative fatalities to 1181 while the cases mounted to 74095.

In Jammu division, 11 people were reported to have lost life in the last 24 hours while in Kashmir division, seven people succumbed to the viral illness, health officials said.

Among the fresh fatalities were 2 people each from Srinagar and Baramulla. Anantnag, Kupwara and Budgam had one death each.

A 55 year old male from Singhpora Baramulla admitted at SKIMS Soura was the youngest person

to lose life to COVID19 today in Kashmir division. The deceased person, as per a doctor at the hospital, was suffering from bronchial asthma and had also tested positive for the virus. “He died of respiratory failure,” the doctor said. The patient was admitted at the hospital for six days and was on high-flow oxygen support, he said, adding that his condition did not improve despite treatment.

An 85 year old female from Pattan, Baramulla, also admitted at SKIMS Soura, died today. She had COVID19 pneumonia, the doctor said.

A 60 year old male from Dalgate Srinagar admitted at Chest Diseases Hospital lost life today. A 72 year old male from Nishat Srinagar also lost the battle at the same hospital. “Both had known co-morbidities,” a doctor working at CD Hospital said.

An 80 year old male from Sarnal, Anantnag died at GMC Anantnag late last night, a health official said. Another male of the same age, from Chattergam Budgam, admitted at SMHS Hospital also passed away due to the complications arising out of COVID19 infection.

A 72 year old male from Handwara Kupwara died at SMHS Hospital today, a health official said.

The death toll in J&K reached 1181, with Jammu having 331 deaths, official bulletin on COVID19 said.

Out of the 1081 cases reported from the UT today, 441 were from Kashmir division. As per a health official, 16 of these were defence personnel, 24 had reported for testing, 141 were symptomatic, 77 were randomly taken samples, 17 were admitted patients and 86 were contacts of known positive cases.

29 of the positive cases from Kashmir division were among people who were sampled upon their return from outside. Till date, records reveal, 3240 travelers in Kashmir have tested positive. In Jammu division, 5507 travelers have tested positive up to 29 September.

Srinagar had 22 positive cases today, the highest in Kashmir division. The new cases were contacts and random samples both. Nearly 70 people who tested positive today in the capital city were symptomatic for COVID19, a health official said.

The positives in other districts were as: Budgam 29, Baramulla 62, Pulwama 24, Anantnag 11, Bandipora 22, Kupwara 36, Ganderbal 24, Kulgam 7 and Shopian 4.

In Jammu district, 313 cases came to fore today, the city now having 12662 reported cases, cumulative.

As of Tuesday, 55517 people have recovered from COVID19 in J&K. In Kashmir division, 37320 people have recovered, while in Jammu, 18197 cases have recovered. Today, 1250 people were declared COVID19 free after they tested negative following isolation with or without treatment.