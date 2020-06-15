18-year old assault victim tests positive before death

A Handwara teenager who died due to critical head injury after being assaulted by some persons over a family dispute died at a Srinagar hospital on Monday.

The hospital authorities at SMHS Hospital Srinagar said the deceased had also tested positive for COVID19, and that it was a “medico-legal case” with a serious head injury besides bilateral pneumonia.

“The deceased was admitted on June 12 with head injury. His sample was collected on June 13 which returned positive for the virus,” said Dr Nazir, Medical Superintendent SMHS Hospital.

Liyaqat Ahmad Peer, a relative of the deceased teenager, a resident of Monbal Handwara, said the deceased’s brother eloped with a girl of the area a few days back.

He said the relatives of the girl spotted the brother of the accused four days back and thrashed him ruthlessly.

“He was shifted to a primary health centre at Langate where from he was shifted to Handwara hospital. However, given his deteriorating health condition, he was shifted to SMHS Hospital where he died on Monday morning,” said Liyaqat Ahmad Peer.

SSP Handwara, Dr G V Sandeep, said that it was a medico-legal case and the patient has died due to severe head injury.

“The deceased was critically injured in an assault four days back. He might have tested positive for the virus but was critically injured in the assault,” he said.

Police have registered a case vide FIR No. 59 of 2020 under section 323, 452, 307 at police station Qalamabad Handwara.