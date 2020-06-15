Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Handwara,
UPDATED: June 16, 2020, 12:17 AM

18-year old assault victim tests positive before death

Altaf Baba
Handwara,
UPDATED: June 16, 2020, 12:17 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

A Handwara teenager who died due to critical head injury after being assaulted by some persons over a family dispute died at a Srinagar hospital on Monday.

The hospital authorities at SMHS Hospital Srinagar said the deceased had also tested positive for COVID19, and that it was a “medico-legal case” with a serious head injury besides bilateral pneumonia.

Trending News
File Pic Habib Naqash/GK

Octogenarian dies of Covid-19; J&K toll now 63

Representational Pic

Senior citizen succumbs to coronavirus infection in J&K, toll rises to 62

File Representational Pic

79 CRPF personnel among 183 new Covid-19 cases in J&K; overall tally now 5224

Representational pic

R R Swain appointed Intelligence Chief of Jammu and Kashmir

“The deceased was admitted on June 12 with head injury. His sample was collected on June 13 which returned positive for the virus,” said Dr Nazir, Medical Superintendent SMHS Hospital.

Liyaqat Ahmad Peer, a relative of the deceased teenager, a resident of Monbal Handwara, said the deceased’s brother eloped with a girl of the area a few days back.

He said the relatives of the girl spotted the brother of the accused four days back and thrashed him ruthlessly.

Latest News
Greater Kashmir

Administrative districts distributed among HC judges

Talat Parvez designated Commissioner Secretary Hr Education

Govt allows ferrying fresh fruit via Mughal Road

A powerful PDP minister stalled efforts to revoke SRO-202 in 2018: Bukhari

“He was shifted to a primary health centre at Langate where from he was shifted to Handwara hospital. However, given his deteriorating health condition, he was shifted to SMHS Hospital where he died on Monday morning,” said Liyaqat Ahmad Peer.

SSP Handwara, Dr G V Sandeep, said that it was a medico-legal case and the patient has died due to severe head injury.

“The deceased was critically injured in an assault four days back. He might have tested positive for the virus but was critically injured in the assault,” he said.

Police have registered a case vide FIR No. 59 of 2020 under section 323, 452, 307 at police station Qalamabad Handwara.

Related News