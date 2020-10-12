180 militants killed this year: DGP

The Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Monday said that 180 militants have been killed in 75 encounters in Kashmir this year so far.

“This year so far 75 successful anti-militancy operations have been carried out in which 180 militants have been killed. Also, 138 militants and their associates have been arrested this year,” he told reporters during a press conference here. “In terms of operational achievements, it is a record of sorts compared to the last year. The number of both killed and arrested is more this year than last year.”

The police chief said all the anti-militancy operations conducted this year were ‘clean’ and conducted in a professional manner. “Barring one operation at Batamaloo Srinagar, in which a woman got killed unfortunately in a crossfire, all operations were cleanly conducted by the security forces,” he said.

The DGP said this year, 19 policemen were killed, while 21 CRPF personnel and 15 Army soldiers – majority of them on the Line of Control – have been killed.

To a question whether Lashkar and other outfits were trying to set their foot again in the Srinagar city, the DGP said the security forces were able to “take care” of the militants because of an effective intelligence network.

“Lashkar and all are trying to find their foothold in the city, but our int (intelligence) network is quite good and quite effective and it is because of this effective intelligence network that our troops have been able to find them and take care of them,” he said.

He said at present only one militant was active in the city and so far has been involved in a couple of attacks on the security forces.

“We are looking for him and will bring him to justice very soon,” the DGP said.

Singh said that 26 youth who had joined militancy were “brought back with the help of their parents and the hard work of police.”