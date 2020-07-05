183 new cases

As many as 183 cases of COVID19 came to light in J&K on Sunday, the total reported cases here reaching 8429. Three healthcare workers and 24 security personnel are among the new cases.

Srinagar district had the highest number of new cases today – 59. These included two travelers. Till date, out of the 1151 cases reported from the district, only 288 have had a travel history. The remaining are mostly contacts of known cases.

A major proportion of the positive samples from Srinagar district on Sunday were from security personnel. Samples of security personnel posted at Raj Bhawan tested positive today. A health official said out of the samples taken from the BSF on duty at the Bhawan, 13 were found positive for the viral infection. In addition, more samples from Badami Bagh cantonment tested positive today, a health official said. He said on Sunday, 11 contacts of known COVID9 cases tested positive from the Cantonment.

A doctor from Srinagar was also among the new cases. Many people sampled randomly from red zones also tested positive.

20 samples from Kupwara district were also found positive. These included 11 contacts of three known cases. In addition three service providers from the district tested positive. As per information issued by J&K Government, 604 people have tested positive from the district till date. In the past two weeks, around 100 new cases have come to fore.

Budgam district had 19 new cases. These included two pregnant women and three service providers. A number of samples taken from red zones have also tested positive.

Baramulla had 17 cases, three of these pregnant women.

The cases from other districts were: Kulgam 4, Pulwama 4, Bandipora 4, Anantnag 3, Shopian 1, Ganderbal 1.

Of the 51 cases from Jammu division, 23 were travelers. A total of 32 travelers tested positive in J&K today.

The number of recovered patients reached 5255 with 112 new recoveries.