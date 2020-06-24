186 test positive in J&K, highest in 16 days

As many as 186 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in J&K on Wednesday, the highest single day rise in the past 16 days. The new cases are mostly contacts of known COVID19 positive people.

While the highest single day rise in cases in J&K was on 7 June, when 620 people were reported positive for COVID19, the following day 198 had tested positive. Since 9 June, the number of people reported positive has ranged from 61 to 179 (15 June). Today’s was the highest number recorded for any day since 9 June, data released by J&K Government revealed.

Of the 186, 158 new cases were from the Kashmir division. Of these, only seven were those who were returning to Kashmir from outside.

The highest number of cases was recorded in Baramulla district – 37. Of these 20 were contacts of known cases from Sopore, Waniloo, Gundaripora, Delina, Binner and other areas. At least 13 service providers, including shopkeepers tested positive from the red zone areas of the district today, a health official said. He said a traveler and a pregnant woman from the district also tested positive.

Shopian had 35 new cases today. Most of these were contacts of known cases – four from District Police Lines Shopian, the remaining from Alamgunj and Kiloora. Two pregnant women, two service providers and an admitted patient have also tested positive in Shopian today.

Srinagar district had an increase of 29 new cases, including one traveler. Among the new cases are two healthcare workers including a doctor from GB Pant Hospital, three CRPF and one BSF personnel, one senior police officer, a bank employee, two pregnant women and three admitted patients. The remaining are contacts of known cases mostly from Safakadal, Iddgah, Lasjan and other areas.

Kupwara district had 22 cases, including one BSF man. The others are contacts of positive cases, mostly from COVID19. Two returnees from the district are also among the positive cases of today.

Pulwama had 19 cases, including a traveler. Of these, five samples were from DPL Pulwama. One patient and one service provider from the district tested positive today. The remaining are mostly contacts of known COVID19 cases from Balapora, Kachipora, Barthipora.

A doctor working with Mother and Child Hospital Anantnag is among the 8 cases reported from Anantnag today.

Kulgam and Bandipora had 2 cases each, Ganderbal 3 and Budgam one.

In Jammu division, 28 cases were reported, 25 of these returning to UT from outside. The total of COVID19 reported cases reached 6422 in J&K, of which 3818 have recovered.