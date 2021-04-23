19 deaths, 1937 new cases in J&K

In a worrying trend, Jammu and Kashmir has reported the highest daily spike in COVID deaths this year with 19 fatalities and 1937 COVID cases in the last 24 hours, 13 deaths occurred in Jammu and in six Kashmir.

As per the officials, three COVID patients have been reported to have passed away at their homes.

Out of 19 deaths reported today, four died in GMC Jammu, one in GMC Kathua, two in MH Satwari, one in DH Samba, three in CD Hospital Srinagar, two in SKIMS Soura, one in DH hospital and three at home.

The total deaths reported in J&K so far is 2111, of which 1315 deaths were in Kashmir and 796 in Jammu division.

With an increase of over 8000 cases in the last four days, Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a spike in active positive cases too. The total active positive cases are 16993 of which 9881 are in Kashmir division and 7112 in Jammu division.

The rise in active positive cases has resulted in an increase in admission of patients in hospitals, 1000 patients are admitted in different healthcare institutes across J&K, out of which 699 are on oxygen support and 61 on ventilator support.

As per the details shared by the health department, out of 1937 new cases, 1091 were reported from Kashmir and 846 from Jammu.

Srinagar has again reported the highest number of cases in a day. The administration in order to contain the spread of the infection has declared over 40 areas as red zones in the district.

Srinagar again reported over 500 cases for the fourth day in a row. Srinagar has reported 501 cases, taking the total tally of cases reported in the district to 37,423. The district has the highest number of active cases at 5264.

Baramulla has reported 118 cases, Budgam 156, Pulwama 55, Kupwara 59, Anantnag 75, Bandipora 14, Ganderbal 40, Kulgam 61, Shopian 12, Jammu 525, Udhampur 72, Rajouri 45, Doda 13, Kathua 33, Samba 25, Kishtwar 3, Poonch 30, Ramban 22 and Reasi 78.

Moreover, 1019 more COVID-19 patients have recovered – 482 from Jammu Division and 537 from Kashmir.