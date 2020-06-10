Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 11, 2020, 12:12 AM

19 healthcare workers test positive at Udhampur hospital

Representational Pic
Two doctors and 17 paramedical staff have tested positive for coronavirus in Udhampur district. They have probably contracted the virus from a pregnant lady from Ramnagar.

“With more than 1000 negative reports in the last four days, we wake up with reports of 19 positives today mostly staff of District Hospital (Udhampur). These were high risk contacts who attended the delivery of a positive pregnant lady, and were already quarantined,” Deputy Commissioner, Dr Piyush Singla said.

The DC Udhampur said that the pregnant lady’s contact tracing was conducted the same day when her Covid report came positive and all her immediate contacts were quarantined.

“The doctors, paramedical staff and ultrasound staff were quarantined and today, 17 of them tested positive including two doctors,” said an official.

