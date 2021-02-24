'19% hike in passenger fare'

The transporters today withdrew their call for indefinite wheel jam, after they said the government agreed to 19% passenger fare hike.

“We have withdrawn our call for indefinite strike following a successful meeting with hike in 19 percent passenger fare,” Vijay Chib, member of All J&K Welfare Association said.

Last evening, the transporters had deferred their strike by one-day after they engaged in talks with the government.

Chib along with other transporters’ representatives attended the meeting with the government officials at the winter capital.

The meeting was chaired by Financial Commissioner, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, which was also attended by Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department (GAD), Commissioner Secretary Transport, Managing Director, Road Transport Corporation, J&K, Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Jammu/Kashmir, representatives of Northern Command, and representatives of Goods Transports Association, Jammu/Kashmir.

Chib told Greater Kashmir that during their one-and-half hours meeting “we demanded that the passenger fare be enhanced by 30 percent. However, the officials were not ready to accept it. After negotiations, we all unanimously agreed on 19 percent hike offered by government officials.”

With regard to other pending demands, he said, the government has assured that they will accept the pending demands.

Pertinently, the transporters from both Jammu as well as Kashmir had joined hands together to support their strike call in view of hike in fuel price.