19 injured in school picnic bus accident

At least eighteen students and a teacher sustained injuries when a school bus they were travelling in met with an accident in this central Kashmir district on Wednesday.

Also Read | 16 students, teacher injured after picnic bus meets accident in Ganderbal

A bus (No. JK15-5460) ferrying students of Government Middle School Chek Watrigam Bandipora skidded off the road near Repora Lar Bypass this evening.

The Station House Officer police station Lar Arshid Ahmed told Greater Kashmir that the injured were hospitalised and are stable.

Also Read | 24 students injured as excursion bus meets accident in South Kashmir

The officer said that the students had gone on an excursion to Sonamarg and were on way back to Bandipora when the accident took place.

Medical Superintendent District Hospital Ganderbal, Dr Mehrajuddin Sofi, told Greater Kashmir that three injured students were referred to SKIMS Soura for specialized treatment. He said that others were treated at Lar hospital.

Also Read | 18 students injured as bus turns turtle

Meanwhile, the injured students were identified as Parveena, 14, daughter of Jameel Ahmad Mughal, Tasleema, 12, daughter of Ruvaid Ahmad, Arizoo, 16, daughter of Rafeeq Ahmad Gojer, Naseema, 13, daughter of Shabir Ahmad Gojer, Aabida, 12, daughter of Muhammad Sarwer Gojer, Nasreena, 11, daughter of Sarafraz Ahmad, Jameena, 13, daughter of Abdul Rashid, Mehnaaz, 14, daughter of Muhammad Amin Khan, Kulsuma, 13, daughter of Showkat Ahmad Khan, Shubeena, 14, daughter of Sarafraz Khan, all residents of Check Watrigam, Bandipora. The injured school teacher was identified as Muhammad Yousuf Chopan, son of Muhammad Abdullah of Panzalpora.