196 posts approved for State Cancer Institute Jammu

The Administrative Council (AC) which met here today under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal of the Health and Medical Education Department to create 196 posts for the State Cancer Institute (SCI) at the Super Specialty Hospital, Jammu. The new posts have been created to adequately meet the requirement of faculty, technical, paramedical, and administrative staff of the cancer treatment institute coming up in the Union territory.

To strengthen tertiary level cancer care facilities, the State Cancer Institute is being established at an estimated cost of 120 crores under the centrally sponsored scheme ‘National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, CVD, and Stroke (NPCDCS).

SCI will function as an apex institute for cancer-related treatment which will mentor and coordinate activities of other institutes. It will also provide outreach services, diagnosis, and referral treatments, develop treatment protocols and undertake cancer research to enhance the efficacy of treatment in Jammu and Kashmir.

