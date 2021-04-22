1965 new cases, 8 deaths in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir reported 1965 COVID19 cases and eight fatalities in the last 24 hours.

In the last three days, J&K has clocked 6199 COVID cases. The number of cases recorded in this month is over 22,000 taking the total tally of cases to 154407

Currently the active cases in J&K are 16094, of which 9333 active cases are in Kashmir division and remaining 6761 in Jammu division.

On Thursday, J&K reported eight deaths due to COVID, six in Kashmir and two in Jammu division.

As per details shared by the health department, four patients died in SMHS Hospital Srinagar, one in GMC Baramulla, one in CD Hospital Srinagar.

The total death toll due to COVID in J&K stands at 2092, of which 1309 deaths were reported in Kashmir and 783 in Jammu division.

Out of the total 1965 new cases, 1176 were reported in Kashmir and 681 in Jammu division. As many as 243 travelers were among the new cases.

Srinagar again is the top contributor of daily cases to J&K, the summer capital has recorded over 1900 cases in the last three days, on an average the single district is contributing over 35 percent cases to the daily tally of infection cases.

Srinagar has reported 590 cases on Thursday, of which 62 are travelers, the total number of cases recorded in the district is 36922 and deaths recorded is 495.

For the last couple of days, Baramulla district in north Kashmir has witnessed an increase in COVID infection cases, it has reported 198 cases, on Wednesday the district reported over 200 cases.

Budgam has reported 68 cases, Pulwama 62, Kupwara 54, Anantnag 105, Bandipora 13, Ganderbal 23, Kulgam 35, Shopian 28, Jammu 469, Udhampur 68, Rajouri 45, Doda 27, Kathua 31, Samba 31, Kishtwar 15, Poonch 13, Ramban 39 and Reasi 51.

As per the health department details, 943 patients are admitted in hospitals, 640 are on oxygen support and 61 are on ventilator support.

Meanwhile, 791 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—242 from Jammu Division and 549 from the Kashmir division, taking the total tally of recoveries to 136221.