198 more cases of COVID19; total 7695

Continuing the pace of daily new cases, 198 positives were confirmed in J&K on Wednesday, taking the total reported cases here to 7695.

In the month of June, the daily reported cases in J&K have been consistently ranging between 100 to 210 with the exception of four days. While the highest number of reported cases were on 7 June, when 620 cases were announced by the Government on a single day, the lowest number of cases for a day were on 9 June, with only 61 confirmed positives. J&K, with 7695 cases stood at number 15 on Wednesday in terms of number of cases.

Today, 49 was the highest number of cases from any district, recorded for Baramulla. Among the new positives confirmed, two were returnees from outside the UT. Six service providers which include shopkeepers, vendors, bakers, barbers etc. tested positive from the district today. The district had 10 samples testing positive among randomly selected people from red zones.

Two BSF personnel and three pregnant women from the district were also among the new cases. A majority of samples were of contacts of known COVID19 cases in Baramulla from Sopore, Boniyar and many other areas. Patients admitted in hospitals for treatment of diseases other than COVID19 were also reported to be positive, many of them from Baramulla. Baramulla had its total reported cases crossing 900 mark today and reaching 909. Of these, 507 are those who have tested positive in past two weeks and yet to recover.

Srinagar district had 32 new cases, its total number of reported cases approaching 1000 mark. Of these 591 are active positive, yet to recover from their infection and admitted. Three of these were returnees from Mumbai and had been sampled upon their arrival here. Two of these are children aged 6 and 8 years. Two other returnees from Delhi have also tested positive. 10 service providers tested positive today from Srinagar.

An employee of an airline belonging to Srinagar district, a sample from Badami Bagh Cantonment and a healthcare worker were also reported to be positive. In addition, a number of symptomatic individuals who reported to hospitals for testing were found positive, a health official said. Contacts from Danmazar, Batamaloo, Bemina and other areas were tested positive.

Shopian district also had 32 cases added to its total that reached 800. 30 of the positives today were contacts from Balpora, Herman, Kangnoo, Khojpora, Reban, Keegam, Dairoo and many other villages. Two others were patients admitted in hospitals for treatment.

Pulwama added 24 cases to its total that reached 508 today. Nine new cases were contacts from a CRPF camp.

The positive cases of other districts were Kupwara 16, Ganderbal 11, Anantnag 8, Budgam 6, Kulgam 1 and Bandipora none.

In Jammu division, 19 cases were reported, 14 of these travelers.