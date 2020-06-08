198 new cases in J&K, total 4285

J&K saw 198 new cases of COVID19 on Monday, taking the total reported cases of coronavirus infection here to 4285. As many as 108 patients were declared recovered today.

Of today’s, 165 cases were reported from Kashmir division and 33 from Jammu division. Only 38 of Monday’s COVID19 cases were those who had returned from outside. These include nine from Kashmir division.

Although five of the 10 districts in Kashmir division have reported over 400 cases till date, there is a great disparity in the COVID19 case distribution per lakh population.

Kulgam district reported 10 new cases of COVID19 today. However, with these fresh positives, the total cases of viral illness reported from the district reached 537, the highest among all districts of J&K. Kulgam is one of the smallest districts in J&K with a population of 4.23 lakh, as per 2011 Census. The district has 127 cases of COVID19 per lakh population.

Shopian district reported 31 new cases of COVID19 today. The district has been the highest contributor of new cases in the past one week. With today’s included, the total number of reported coronavirus infected people in the district reached 401. However, being the smallest district in Kashmir division, with a population of 2.66 lakh, the per lakh population distribution of cases is 150, the highest in J&K.

Baramulla district had 33 new cases of COVID19 today, taking the total reported cases from the district to 482. The district is one of the largest in J&K and has a population of 10.1 lakh. The district’s per lakh distribution of cases is about 48, one of the least in J&K.

Srinagar district, the summer capital, reported 9 new cases of COVID19 today. The total reported cases of the viral illness here reached 466 with these. The district has the second highest population in J&K – 12.36 lakh. The district has 37.7 cases of COVID19 per lakh population.

Jammu division has reported less number of cases in comparison to Kashmir division.

Jammu district, the winter capital, had 12 new cases of COVID19 today. It has population of 15.26 lakh, the highest in J&K. The total cases reported from the district stood at 234 today. The per lakh population case distribution of COVID19 stood at 15.3.

Many other districts in Jammu division have reported less number of cases.

Today’s cases took the total of cases here to 4285, of which 2916 are active positive.

J&K Government’s information bulletin on COVID19 said 108 patients recovered of the viral infection. The total number of recoveries here in J&K reached 1324.

Five COVID19 patients died today, taking the death toll to 46.