In the biggest single day spike of COVID19 cases, 198 positive cases were reported in Ladakh on Saturday, all in Kargil district.

With this, the number of COVID19 active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 368 including 68 in Leh district and 300 in Kargil district. Speaking to the Greater Kashmir over phone from Leh, Secretary Health, Rigzin Samphel, said around 20000 people from Delhi, Maharashtra and other states returned recently and most of the fresh cases were among them.