1st Covid19 death in Ladakh

The Ladakh union territory on Tuesday reported first COVID19 death as an elderly person from Leh died and his sample tested positive later. The authorities have started contact tracing and testing of the close contacts of the deceased.

As per a media bulletin, Health Department received 281 sample reports yesterday from NCDC New Delhi of Kargil district. All the sample results are tested negative for COVID19. 21 samples were also tested at COVID19 Laboratory at Chuchot Yokma yesterday. Out of these, 7 samples are from Leh district and 14 samples are from Kargil district. There are four positive reports and 17 negative reports. One positive report is of Leh district and three positive reports are of Kargil district.

The bulletin further reports that the condition of all 33 active cases in UT Ladakh is stable. There are seven active cases in Leh district and 26 in Kargil district.