1st death in Ramban

Ramban district reported its first COVID19 death when a youth hailing from village Suli Gam died at GMC Jammu on Tuesday.

The patient was admitted to a quarantine centre initially where his condition deteriorated due to multiple health complications and he was referred to Government Medical College Jammu on July 21.

The increase in the number of coronavirus cases in various areas of Ramban since the relaxation in lockdown is causing concern for the district administration. 250 cases have been reported in the last 10 days, health officers attributing it largely to movement of people consequent to easing of restrictions.

The district had remained relatively immune to the virus till a month ago when neighbouring districts reported high case load.

DC Ramban, Nazim Zia Khan, said, “We were aware there would be a surge in the number of infections when we relaxed the lockdown but we didn’t expect this pace.”

Among 23 new cases reported on Tuesday, 8 are construction company workers and two policemen.