Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Bandipora,
UPDATED: February 3, 2021, 12:54 AM

2 arrested in Bandipora, Sopore

They are JeM associates: Police
Representational Photo
Bandipora police on Tuesday said they have arrested two militant associates of JeM outfit from Bandipora and Sopore areas.

SSP Bandipora, Rahul Malik, said Abdul Majeed Khan from Kralpora, a contractor in HCC, has been arrested for ‘misguiding youth.”

“We recovered three grenades and one pistol from his possession. He identified his associate, Showkat Ahmad Malik from Sangrama Sopore, who is a fruit seller and also owns a shop. He has also been arrested. Five grenades, one pistol and some rounds were recovered from his shop,” Rahul Malik said.

