Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Kupwara,
UPDATED: June 28, 2020, 2:03 AM

2 arrested in Kupwara

Altaf Baba
Kupwara,
UPDATED: June 28, 2020, 2:03 AM
representational Pic


The police on Saturday said that they have busted a “narco-terror smuggling module” in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district by arresting two persons and recovered narcotics worth Rs 65 crores besides some arms and ammunition from their possession.

SSP Kupwara Shari Ram Amberkar said that based on specific information, a joint team of Army’s 17-Bihar and police jointly executed an operation and arrested two persons.

Trending News

VC CUK urges youth to establish start-ups

ISM organizes awareness camp at Bandipora

DC Kulgam reviews status of land acquisition for NH-444

Private schools announce fee waiver

Police have registered a case vide FIR no. 51 u/s 8, 21 NDPS Act, 7, 25 IA Act and 13, 18, 39 UAPA in the incident.

Related News