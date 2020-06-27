2 arrested in Kupwara



The police on Saturday said that they have busted a “narco-terror smuggling module” in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district by arresting two persons and recovered narcotics worth Rs 65 crores besides some arms and ammunition from their possession.

SSP Kupwara Shari Ram Amberkar said that based on specific information, a joint team of Army’s 17-Bihar and police jointly executed an operation and arrested two persons.

Police have registered a case vide FIR no. 51 u/s 8, 21 NDPS Act, 7, 25 IA Act and 13, 18, 39 UAPA in the incident.