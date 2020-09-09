2 arrested on highway with US-made M4 rifle: Police

Police on Wednesday said they have apprehended two overground workers of Jaish I Muhammad militant outfit on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Qazigund area of south Kashmir.

“On a credible input a joint team of Kulgam police, army’s 9 RR and CRPF intercepted a truck coming from Jammu near Jawahar tunnel last night and recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition,” Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police South Kashmir Range, Atul Goel, told the media persons at a presser in Kulgam district.

He said these included US-made M4 carbine with 3 magazines (90 rounds) and AK-47 short butt with 2 magazines, six Chinese pistols with 12 magazines (84 rounds).

“The truck driver and the person accompanying him were arrested and are being questioned,” the DIG said.

He identified the duo as Bilal Ahmad Kuttay son of Ghulam Mohammad Kuttay of Chotapora Shopian and Shahnawaz Ahmad Mir son of Zahoor Ahmad Mir of Mandujan, Shopian.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that they are involved in crimes and provide support to militant organizations,” the DIG said.

A case with FIR No. 255/2020 U/S 7/25 IA Act, 13, 18, 39 UAPA stands registered in police station Qazigund, and further investigation into the matter has been taken up.

DIG said the Special Investigating Team (SIT) has been formed to ascertain for whom the weapon consignment was meant to be delivered.

“Prima facie it looks the pistols were meant to recruit more people into militancy ranks,” he said.

Meanwhile, the army has claimed that it arrested two over ground workers (OGWS) in Aakhoora, Mattan, area of Anantnag district.

It said a pistol with a magazine, two grenades and 1 AK magazine with 56 rounds were recovered from their possession.