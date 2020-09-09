Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Khalid Gul
Kulgam,
UPDATED: September 10, 2020, 12:10 AM

2 arrested on highway with US-made M4 rifle: Police

Khalid Gul
Kulgam,
UPDATED: September 10, 2020, 12:10 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Police on Wednesday said they have apprehended two overground workers of Jaish I Muhammad militant outfit on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Qazigund area of south Kashmir.

“On a credible input a joint team of Kulgam police, army’s 9 RR and CRPF intercepted a truck coming from Jammu near Jawahar tunnel last night and recovered a huge quantity of  arms and ammunition,” Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police South Kashmir Range, Atul Goel, told the media persons at a presser in Kulgam district.

Trending News
Representational Pic

COVID-19 claims 10 more lives, J&K toll 858

Representational Pic

'Uncategorised' militant, two OGWs blamed for grenade throwing incidents in Sopore held

A man's sample is being taken for COVID-19 testing. Mir Imran/GK

1578 covid-19 cases take J&K tally past 50000

GK Photo

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Delina, two others injured

He said these included US-made M4 carbine with 3 magazines (90 rounds) and AK-47 short butt with 2 magazines, six Chinese pistols with 12 magazines (84 rounds).

“The truck driver and the person accompanying him were arrested and are being questioned,” the DIG said.

He identified the duo as Bilal Ahmad Kuttay son of Ghulam Mohammad Kuttay of Chotapora Shopian and Shahnawaz Ahmad Mir son of Zahoor Ahmad Mir of Mandujan, Shopian.

Latest News
Representational Pic

COVID-19 claims 10 more lives, J&K toll 858

Swami Agnivesh in File Photo

Swami Agnivesh: Crusader, Minister and 'Bigg Boss' contestant, passes away at 80

Representational Photo

China sets up military base at Finger 5 of Pangong Lake, cutting off Indian Army

Representational Pic

'Uncategorised' militant, two OGWs blamed for grenade throwing incidents in Sopore held

“Preliminary investigation reveals that they are involved in  crimes and provide support to militant organizations,” the DIG said.

A case with FIR No. 255/2020 U/S 7/25 IA Act, 13, 18, 39 UAPA stands registered in police station Qazigund, and further investigation into the matter has been taken up.

DIG said the Special Investigating Team (SIT) has been formed to ascertain for whom the weapon consignment was meant to be delivered.

“Prima facie it looks the pistols were meant to recruit more people into militancy ranks,” he said.

Meanwhile, the army has claimed that it arrested two over ground workers (OGWS) in Aakhoora, Mattan, area of Anantnag district.

It said a pistol with a magazine, two grenades and 1 AK magazine with 56 rounds were recovered from their possession.

Related News