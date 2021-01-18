2 Bijbehara youths held with arms in Ramban: IGP Jammu

Police today said they have busted a militant module with the arrest of two Kashmiri youths.

“The arrested militant operatives have been identified as Umar Ahmed Malik son of Abdul Ahmed Malik, and Suhail Ahmed Malik son of Mohammad Yaseen Malik, both residents of Semthan, Bijbehara, in Anantnag district,” Inspector General of Police Jammu, Mukesh Singh, said.

Singh said that the two working under militant Aqib alias Alfa from Budgam district travelled from Kashmir to the International Border at Vijaypur, Samba, and received arms and ammunition which were dropped with the help of drones.

He said that they have recovered two AK-74 rifles, one pistol, 16 grenades, 9 AK magazines, 269 bullets of pistol and 2 magazines from the possession of the arrested duo.