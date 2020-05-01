2 blind girls among 5 stranded in Delhi

Five Kashmiri girls including two visually impaired today complained that they were stranded in New Delhi for past one month and were living a miserable life. They said they have got no help from the administration to evacuate them to Kashmir.

One of the visually impaired girls was pursuing three month course at National Association for Blind and is stranded in the hostel of the institute at R K Puram New Delhi. “I came here in January and my course was over in March but I got stuck here due to the ongoing lockdown. I am going through mental trauma as I none came to help me,” the girl said.

Amid the lockdown she lives at the hostel of the institute with other 10 non-Muslim girls.

“You can imagine the plight of a blind girl who is stranded away from her home. What a terrible situation I am facing! I am pleading everyone to help me but in vain. No one from J&K administration came forward to help me,” she said and appealed the J&K administration to make necessary arrangements for her evacuation to her home.

Likewise, another blind girl from Kashmir is stranded in Partap Bagh New Delhi. She got stranded after her return from Dehradun where she was pursuing two year course at National Institute for the Empowerment of the Persons with Visual Disabilities (NIETVD).

“I returned from Dehradun on March 18 and next flight to Srinagar was scheduled on March 26. But due to the lockdown imposed on March 22 I got stranded at my friends home,” she said.

She said her efforts to contact helpline numbers and other quarters could not bear any fruit and no one from Delhi administration or J&K administration came forward to evacuate her.

“I am going through mental depression because I am facing so many problems here. In this holy month I am not able to keep my fast. Ironically, nobody understands my problem. I want to go home, please help me,” she said.

Two more girls and a boy are stranded in Dwarka, New Delhi due to the ongoing lockdown imposed across India to control the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The girls got stranded in Delhi after their return from Chandigarh. “We went there (Chandigarh) for our admission. On my return I stayed in Delhi to take along my belongings and luggage to Kashmir. My luggage was here as I was earlier pursuing diploma in physiotherapy in Delhi,” said Shazia, one of the stranded girls.

“We are two female and one male student and we had booked our ticket on April 03 to Kashmir. But we got stranded here as flights stopped operation since imposition of lockdown,” she said.

The girls who are living as Paying Guest (PG) complained that they were not given the food from March 25 by the landlord forcing them to arrange it from outside.

“They provided us food on March 24 but then stopped it from next day. We had to arrange the edibles from outside amid the lockdown. Besides rent, we also pay for LPG which we use for cooking our meals,” she said, adding that they are running short of money due to which their survival has become difficult.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor J&K, Baseer Ahmed Khan who is also over-all in-charge of coronavirus control efforts for Kashmir division said all the stranded people are being evacuated. “We will evacuate everyone whosoever is stranded outside. These girls will also be evacuated as well. Nothing to worry about it,” he said.