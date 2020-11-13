2 BSF porters among 7 injured in Poonch shelling

Two local men working as porters with the Border Security Force and two minor boys were among seven persons injured in Pakistani firing on the Line of Control in Saujiyan sector of Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Ramesh Angral, said that on Friday noon Pakistani army resorted to firing and shelling in Saujiyan.

“Two BSF porters are among seven persons injured in shelling,” SSP Poonch said.

Officials identified the BSF porters as Mohammad Afaraz son of Zaman Khan from Chapriyan Mandi, Mohammad Ibrahim son of BD Khan from Chapriyan Mandi.

The injured civilians are Hajraa Begum, Touseef Ahmed (11), his brother Muhammad Rashad (7), Kulsooma Akhter and Zareena Bi.

Officials added that heavy shelling was going on in the area when last reports were received.