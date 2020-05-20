2 BSF soldiers killed in Pandach attack

Two soldiers of Border Security Force were killed in a militant attack in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir on Wednesday. The militants also fled with their rifles.

Police sources said that at around 5:10 pm, militants came on a bike and attacked the BSF party in Pandach market, on the outskirts of Srinagar.

SSP Ganderbal, Mohammad Khalil Poswal, said two soldiers were critically injured in the attack and they were rushed to SKIMS. “They succumbed to their injuries on the way,” the SSP said, adding that militants also snatched one AK-47 rifle and one INSAS rifle from the BSF personnel.

Soon after the attack, police nakas in Ganderbal and Srinagar district were strengthened. Parties of police and CRPF were carrying out searches of vehicles.

In a statement, the BSF said: “At about 1710 hrs some unknown militants fired upon troops of C-Company of 37 Battalion BSF, deployed as a part of Adhoc K-7 Bn BSF in Pandach area under PS Soura, District Ganderbal, for law and order duty since August 2019. The militants managed to take away the weapons of the martyrs. Area has been cordoned off and the search for the militants is on. Further, details awaited. Names of the slain BSF men are Rana Mondal and Ziul Haq.”

This is the second such incident in a fortnight where security forces have suffered fatalities and their weapons were snatched. Recently in Handwara area of northern Kashmir, three CRPF personnel were killed and several others injured in a militant attack. The militants also snatched weapons of the paramilitary men after the shootout.