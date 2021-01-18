2 children die of freezing cold in Kulgam

In a heart wrenching incident, two children of a nomad family died of severe cold at Devsar in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

An official said a Bakerwal family from Reasi was living in a tarpaulin tent under open sky in the forests of Brinal Lammar village.

“One of the children died of severe cold inside the tent,” he said. He was identified as Sahil Zubair (10) son of Zubair Ahmad Mandar of Reasi.

The official added that last night their 6-year-old daughter Shazia Jan also developed some complications due to the freezing cold.

The family immediately shifted her to a nearby healthcare facility but she died on the way.

Tehsildar Devsar, Abdul Rashid, said that the nomads were offered shelter in the nearby school but they refused to shift.

“The children were also not keeping well for quite some time and were not taken to hospital by the family,” he said.

The Tehsildar said they have now admitted two other family members who were apparently sick in the hospital for treatment.