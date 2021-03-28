Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Khalid Gul
Anantnag,
UPDATED: March 29, 2021, 12:52 AM

2 civilians injured in grenade attack in Anantnag

Khalid Gul
Anantnag,
UPDATED: March 29, 2021, 12:52 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Two civilians were injured in a grenade attack in Sangam area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday.

A police official said that militants tossed a grenade towards a CRPF bunker located in Sangam late evening. “The grenade exploded outside the bunker on the roadside injuring two civilians,” he said.

Trending News
Representational Image. [File/ GK]

Two civilians injured in grenade blast in south Kashmir's Anantnag

“Miscreants have been identified and FIR has been registered. Legal action will follow,” he added. [Screengrab]

Stage vandalized during music event at Badamwari; police register FIR

GK photo

Woman dead, husband injured as car falls into Chenab river near J&K's Doda

File Photo

One-way LMV traffic from Jammu towards Kashmir on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

The duo identified as Abdul Hamid and Irfan Ahmad, were rushed to SDH Bijbehara for treatment.  “Both have splinter injuries,” a doctor said.

Soon after the incident the entire area was cordoned off and search operation launched to track down the attackers.

Related News