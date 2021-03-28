2 civilians injured in grenade attack in Anantnag

Two civilians were injured in a grenade attack in Sangam area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday.

A police official said that militants tossed a grenade towards a CRPF bunker located in Sangam late evening. “The grenade exploded outside the bunker on the roadside injuring two civilians,” he said.

The duo identified as Abdul Hamid and Irfan Ahmad, were rushed to SDH Bijbehara for treatment. “Both have splinter injuries,” a doctor said.

Soon after the incident the entire area was cordoned off and search operation launched to track down the attackers.