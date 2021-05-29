2 civilians shot dead in Bijbehara

UPDATED: May 30, 2021, 12:45 AM

Suspected militants on Saturday shot dead two civilians in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The slain were identified as Sanjeed Ahmad Parray (20), a dental technician by profession, and Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat (35), an auto-driver, both from Jablipora village.

The attack took place at around 8:05 pm.

A police official said gunmen fired bullets from point blank range towards the duo outside their residences before they fled.

“The duo received multiple bullet injuries in head and abdomen and were shifted to SDH Bijbehara,” he said.

Parray was declared ‘brought dead’ on arrival while Bhat was shifted to GMC Anantnag in critical condition.

However, he too succumbed to the injuries.