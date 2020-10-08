2 COVID deaths, 82 new cases in Ladakh

The Ladakh union territory on Thursday reported two COVID19 deaths, while 82 more positive cases were detected.

As per the media bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services Ladakh, 82 persons were tested positive for COVID19, 74 cases in Leh district and 8 in Kargil district.

With the death of two patients, the total number of deaths in Ladakh has gone up to 63, 26 in Leh and 37 in Kargil.

Moreover, 47 more COVID patients were discharged after recovering, 25 patients in Leh and 22 in Kargil. With this, the total number of COVID19 active cases has gone up to 1228; 953 in Leh district and 275 in Kargil district.