2 COVID19 deaths in J&K; toll 96

Two people died of COVID19 in J&K between Sunday night and Monday evening, taking the toll of the viral illness here to 96.

A 45-year old man from Bijbehara Anantnag died at SMHS Hospital in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The man, Dr Nazir Chaudhary, medical superintendent SMHS Hospital said, was suffering from pneumonia and had been admitted on Sunday. “He tested positive yesterday and died later in the night,” Dr Chaudhary said. The patient was not suffering from any known underlying disease.

On Monday morning, a 65-year old man from Sugan Shopian died at the hospital. The patient had also been admitted on Sunday, Dr Chaudhary said. He said the patient was suffering from diabetes and hypertension. “The patient had pneumonia and had tested positive for COVID19,” he said.

With the two deaths, the toll of COVID19 in J&K reached 96. The death toll has increased by 65 from June 1 to June 29.

1 case in Kargil

One positive case of COVID19 was reported in Kargil district of Ladakh on Monday, while 32 more patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh and Kargil districts after recovering. With this, the number of active cases in Ladakh has dropped to 347, out of these 98 active cases are in Leh district and 249 in Kargil district. The condition of all 347 active cases in Ladakh is stable.(With inputs from Irfan Raina)