2 COVID19 deaths in Shopian

Kashmir division today reported two COVID19 deaths taking the overall tally of deaths in J&K attributed to the viral infection to 31.

A 45-year old patient from Shopian who passed away at SKIMS last night was declared COVID19 positive today afternoon. “The swab sample was taken after his death and the results came at 2 PM,” said Medical Superintendent SKIMS Dr Farooq Jan.

As per the information shared by SKIMS, the deceased is a resident of Ramnagar Shopian and was admitted in SKIMS Emergency on Sunday evening as a case of CKD and ESRD.

The second COVID19 death was also reported from district Shopian, the deceased a 70-year old man. His swab sample had been sent for testing by District Hospital Pulwama. Medical Superintendent DH Pulwama Dr Jameel Ahmad said, “The patient was brought dead to the hospital around 10 AM on 1st June. We took the samples based on suspicion which later in the evening was declared positive for COVID19,” adding, “The deceased had chronic lung disease.” His sample had been tested at CD Hospital, Dr Jameel said.

The two deaths take Shopian district’s COVID19 death toll to 3.

With this death, the COVID19 mortality in J&K reached 31. Of these, 27 people have died in Kashmir division, while four deaths have taken place in Jammu division.