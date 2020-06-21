2 COVID19 deaths take J&K toll to 83

Two more deaths related to COVID19 were recorded in Kashmir today, taking the death toll of the viral infection in J&K to 83.

With daily multiple fatalities attributed to COVID19, the mortality of the viral infection has risen over the past 10 days. Till June 10, 51 people out of the 4507 confirmed had died. The percentage of people losing lives out of those confirmed positive stood at 1.2 percent at that point.

From June 10 to June 21, 1449 new cases have been detected and 32 of them have lost lives. The percentage of people losing lives out of the confirmed positive has risen to 2.2 percent during this period.

A senior medico while acknowledging the rising number of people losing lives called the mortality estimates “slightly rough” at this point. He said there could be “a minor change” when people who had been confirmed positive before 10 June and dying later are counted in. “Nevertheless, a lot of people, mostly from the high risk population, have lost lives recently,” he said.

On Sunday, a 51-year old male patient from Tragpora Baramulla admitted at SKIMS on 4 June expired. The patient had undergone a kidney transplant and a sample of his, taken on 28 May, was reported positive on 03 June, Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS said. He said that the patient was planned for a procedure to pave way for dialysis as his creatinine levels were too high. “He died of cardiac arrest at 8:45 am on Sunday.”

Another patient from Kulgam, a 60-year old female with extrahepatic biliary tract obstruction (a complication involving liver) and septic shock admitted at SKIMS died. The patient had been admitted on 20 June, Dr Jan said. He said the patient died at 5:30 pm on 21 June, her sample testing positive later.

With these two deaths, the fatality of COVID19 reached has 83 in J&K.