2 CRPF men injured in Anantnag grenade attack

At least two CRPF personnel were injured on Wednesday in a grenade attack in South Kashmir’s Anantnag town.

A police official said that late evening militants lobbed a grenade towards a CRPF bunker of 40 Battalion deployed at Lal Chowk Anantnag.

“Two CRPF men sustained minor splinter injuries in the attack,” he said.

They were identified as ASI Sunil Kumar and Head Constable Chander Pal.

The duo was rushed to GMC Anantnag for treatment.

Soon after the attack security forces cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the militants.